Zacks: Analysts Expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) will announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.55. Tronox posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 221.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.40 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

TROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Tronox by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,358,000 after purchasing an additional 128,067 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tronox by 40.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after acquiring an additional 478,622 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Tronox by 21.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP increased its position in Tronox by 36.5% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tronox by 107.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 619,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 321,011 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TROX traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,937. Tronox has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

