Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $561.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will report sales of $561.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $545.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $572.00 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $460.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $766.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,131 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.