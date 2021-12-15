Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.50. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.79. The company had a trading volume of 197,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,699. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $75.59 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.61%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $486,438.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $443,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,668 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.