Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.97 Million

Brokerages forecast that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) will announce $33.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.90 million to $34.02 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year sales of $122.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.40 million to $122.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $151.90 million, with estimates ranging from $149.95 million to $153.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS.

BASE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

