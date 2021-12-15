Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CymaBay Therapeutics.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

CBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

NASDAQ CBAY traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.34. 341,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,962. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $230.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 73.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 63.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,220 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.