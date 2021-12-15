Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.28. SS&C Technologies reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 41.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,780,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $78.44 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

