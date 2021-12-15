Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Post Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will report earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.99 and the highest is $3.10. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings of $2.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $12.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.59 to $12.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.27 to $13.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.32.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,862,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after acquiring an additional 436,234 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,692,000 after acquiring an additional 422,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,892,000 after acquiring an additional 365,458 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,875,000 after acquiring an additional 339,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $190.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

