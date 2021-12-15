Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will report earnings of $2.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01. Target reported earnings of $2.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $13.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $235.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.55. Target has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

