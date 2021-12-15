Zacks: Brokerages Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $318.91 Million

Equities analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to announce $318.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $313.83 million to $324.00 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $289.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on B shares. Truist decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Barnes Group by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 25,107 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Barnes Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of B opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $39.84 and a 1 year high of $57.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

