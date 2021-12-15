Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cadiz.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,936.30% and a negative return on equity of 3,458.26%.

Shares of CDZI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.75. 605,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,515. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $163.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69.

In other Cadiz news, Director Keith Brackpool bought 25,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cadiz by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after buying an additional 62,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cadiz by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 99,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cadiz by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Cadiz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Cadiz by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 222,845 shares during the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

