Zacks: Brokerages Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Post $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. EnPro Industries posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NPO. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.49. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

