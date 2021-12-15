Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given New $136.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 156.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.87.

ZLAB traded down $9.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.09. 117,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,142. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.68. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab will post -7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 13.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Zai Lab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 0.4% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

