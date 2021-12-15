Zeepin Price Reaches $0.0010 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 15th. Zeepin has a total market cap of $476,096.23 and $51,900.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00054882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.42 or 0.08163681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00078018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,903.11 or 1.00021899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00053092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002628 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

