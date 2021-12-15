Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.80

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 9897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZH shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zhihu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.32.

Get Zhihu alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Zhihu by 947.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 12.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.