ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.59.

About ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF)

ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products, covering accident insurance, bond insurance, health insurance, liability insurance, credit insurance, cargo insurance, and household property insurance. The company operates through the following segments: Insurance, Technology and Others.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.