Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 126,094 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 150.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,094 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Cohu worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,198,000 after acquiring an additional 291,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cohu by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,269,000 after acquiring an additional 125,257 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 37.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,432,000 after acquiring an additional 359,360 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Cohu by 32.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,077,000 after acquiring an additional 296,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Cohu by 13.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,111,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,909,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COHU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $398,280 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COHU opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.71.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

