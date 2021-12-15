Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,647 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of LHC Group worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 41.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in LHC Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,969,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $129.77 on Wednesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LHCG shares. UBS Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

