Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 44,146 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 802.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,146 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 70,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on J. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $140.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.93 and a 200-day moving average of $136.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

