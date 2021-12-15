Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 15.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after buying an additional 39,058 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 376.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.15%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.44.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

