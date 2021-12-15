Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,434 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $186.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 91.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.