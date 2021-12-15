Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 673.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,881 shares of company stock worth $25,866,158 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $389.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $389.05 and its 200-day moving average is $367.48. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.70.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

