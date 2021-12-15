Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 173.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,413 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 67.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,621,000 after purchasing an additional 814,428 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $10,733,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 499.2% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 374,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 312,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,944,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,682,000 after buying an additional 264,930 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,017,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,962,000 after buying an additional 249,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCPT opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.92. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 117.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

