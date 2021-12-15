Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,636 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,826,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,679 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM stock opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 2.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.74.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,064. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

