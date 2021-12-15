Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $7.43 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 20,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 19,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.75.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $670.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $615.28 and a 200-day moving average of $602.53. The company has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

