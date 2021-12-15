Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $7.73 Million Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 144.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Helen of Troy worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $243.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.79. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $201.02 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.37.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HELE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

