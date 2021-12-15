Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,507 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Murphy Oil worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 606,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 364,869 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 226,952 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.59%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

