Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 127.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,960 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Renewable Energy Group worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGI opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.85. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

