Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,548 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Citi Trends worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 408,145.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,517,000 after acquiring an additional 408,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

CTRN stock opened at $77.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.84. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $660.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.82.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citi Trends news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $220,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $108,752.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.