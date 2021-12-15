Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $249.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $158.05 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.94.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

