Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,283 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Duke Realty worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,041,000 after acquiring an additional 557,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,624,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,901,000 after acquiring an additional 371,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,320,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,761,000 after acquiring an additional 178,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,006,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,080,000 after acquiring an additional 123,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $63.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 46.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRE. Truist boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

