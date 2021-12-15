Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,352 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 87.5% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 45,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.2% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 126,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

