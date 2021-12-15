Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 10,776 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,776 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.29 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.53 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $448.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.