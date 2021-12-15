Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 13,341 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 13,341 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock valued at $122,882,236. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

STX stock opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.64. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 39.07%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

