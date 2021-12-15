Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Reaches $0.0627 on Top Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $760.37 million and $47.87 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0627 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,427,901,645 coins and its circulating supply is 12,136,434,492 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

