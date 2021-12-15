ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Down to $48.20

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.20, but opened at $46.41. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $47.01, with a volume of 34,256 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIM. Citigroup raised their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. Research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,401,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,658,000 after purchasing an additional 164,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,382,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,360 shares in the last quarter. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

