ZIMBOCASH Price Tops $0.0558 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 15th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $88.76 million and approximately $6,722.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 52.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.00 or 0.07966171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00076717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,682.46 or 0.99828287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002555 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

