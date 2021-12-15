Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) Short Interest Update

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 96.8% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTAQU. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units by 0.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,124,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units by 32.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 57,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units by 2,272.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $203,000.

NASDAQ:ZTAQU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

