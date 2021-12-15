Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $174.86

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $174.86 and last traded at $175.92, with a volume of 90776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.94.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,903,671.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $24,699,068 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

