Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Trading 3.3% Higher

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s share price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $295.70 and last traded at $293.77. 33,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,909,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.93.

The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of -131.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 14,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.72, for a total transaction of $3,793,881.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $5,261,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,329 shares of company stock worth $62,460,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 300.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

