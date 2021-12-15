ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Tops $1.00

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 15th. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and $1.24 million worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.00 or 0.08169565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00077520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,944.24 or 0.99888266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002601 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

