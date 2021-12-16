-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

ATXI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 195,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATXI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

