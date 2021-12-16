$0.05 EPS Expected for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Brokerages expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWAN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 639,044 shares of company stock worth $14,306,970 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,859,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,830,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,483,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

CWAN opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.