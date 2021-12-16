$0.05 EPS Expected for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearwater Analytics.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWAN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 639,044 shares of company stock worth $14,306,970 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,859,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,830,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,483,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

CWAN opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.