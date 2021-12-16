-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). AMC Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($3.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.70) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $2,164,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 54,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $2,155,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,272,880 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,540. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,370,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,148,000 after purchasing an additional 913,303 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 282,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 54,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,599,000 after purchasing an additional 545,310 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 43,612,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,387,117. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

