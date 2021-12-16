-$0.17 EPS Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.35). CVR Energy posted earnings per share of ($1.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

CVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after buying an additional 42,717 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 93.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 152.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 206,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 124,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVI traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,678. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43.

CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

