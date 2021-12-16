$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Triumph Group posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 26,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,781. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 3.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 13,098.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

