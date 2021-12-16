-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.31). Unity Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06.

UBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,378,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 467,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 261,489 shares during the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBX traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 34,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

