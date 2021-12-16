-$0.44 EPS Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.99). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

DRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.25 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.28.

DRNA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.00. 3,019,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,436. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.80. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14.

In related news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $946,071.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,326 shares of company stock worth $1,018,855. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,582,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,861,000 after purchasing an additional 60,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,620,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,112,000 after purchasing an additional 52,708 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,982,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,003,000 after buying an additional 624,188 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,431,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,425,000 after buying an additional 397,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

