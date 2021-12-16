-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to report earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Cara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 131.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

CARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of CARA stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.18. 597,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,275. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $651.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,180 shares of company stock worth $163,357 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,115,000 after buying an additional 3,609,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after buying an additional 491,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after buying an additional 696,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after buying an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 65.6% in the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 715,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 283,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

