$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.45. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Red Rock Resorts stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,514. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth $56,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $117,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

