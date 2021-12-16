$0.52 EPS Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.56. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after acquiring an additional 887,995 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $15,255,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 82.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 589,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $14,500,000.

NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,986,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

